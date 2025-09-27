Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,381 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $360.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

