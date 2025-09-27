Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.55 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

