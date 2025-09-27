Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.