Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 61,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $298,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,540,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 175,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.94 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.14.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

