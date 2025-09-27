Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Progressive by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $325,624.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,934.80. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,045 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,290. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $243.46 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.