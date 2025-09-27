Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,077,000 after buying an additional 99,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, insider James Ci Lee sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total transaction of $542,982.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,305.12. The trade was a 73.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,616 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of STX opened at $217.51 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

