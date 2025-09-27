Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $184.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

