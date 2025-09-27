Old Port Advisors Buys 26 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

Quanta Services stock opened at $406.00 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

