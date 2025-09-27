Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.9% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $822.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

