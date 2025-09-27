Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,572 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

