SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in SAP by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

SAP Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SAP opened at $264.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.19. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $217.51 and a twelve month high of $313.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

