9,220 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Bought by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,220 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

