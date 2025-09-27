Augustine Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,366,000 after buying an additional 390,374 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,311,000 after buying an additional 303,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.90 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,070.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.