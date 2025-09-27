First American Bank Purchases 170 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

First American Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.9% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $247.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

