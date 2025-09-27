Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,135 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,960,000 after purchasing an additional 537,223 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $239.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.28. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

