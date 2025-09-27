Old Port Advisors Raises Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 58.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after buying an additional 1,456,269 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,914,000 after buying an additional 425,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 8,703.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after buying an additional 332,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

