Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Stock Position Lowered by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DFIC opened at $32.59 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

