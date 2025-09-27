Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $247.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.