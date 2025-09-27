Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 671 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 355,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $203,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.8% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $284.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average of $257.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

