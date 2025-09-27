Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 397 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

GEV opened at $605.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.82. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.