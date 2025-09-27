Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 662 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 63.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $11,148,356.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,645.32. The trade was a 57.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469,296 shares of company stock worth $553,371,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4%

Snowflake stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.29 and its 200 day moving average is $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

