Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $133.84 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.