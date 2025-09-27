Waste Management, Inc. $WM Holdings Decreased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

