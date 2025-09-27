Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys 746 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Exelon by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,789,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7%

EXC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

