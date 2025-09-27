Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.