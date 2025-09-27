British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 930.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,144.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 271,123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $52.97 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

