Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $272.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.22. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

