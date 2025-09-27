Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,212.04. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,632.64. The trade was a 67.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $343.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

