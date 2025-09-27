Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $432.66 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $442.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,356,133.75. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,935 shares of company stock worth $73,905,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

