Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,281 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3%

ET opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

