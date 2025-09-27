Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.