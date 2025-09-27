Spirepoint Private Client LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.61. The company has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

