Maseco LLP Invests $4.33 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $316.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $317.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

