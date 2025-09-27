Alhambra Investment Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Alhambra Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:JPM opened at $316.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

