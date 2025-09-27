JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 751.5% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 61,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,970 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $316.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $317.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

