Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 920 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $316.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $317.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $869.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.17.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

