DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 1.3% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 991,480 shares of company stock valued at $243,387,669 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.55.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 145.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $278.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

