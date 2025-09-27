Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.0%

GILD opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.