Western Financial Corp CA Has $2.29 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 597.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 57.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $15,396,525.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 634,305,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,586,428,283.64. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,595,472 shares of company stock valued at $625,997,723 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

TMUS opened at $237.47 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.77 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.96 and a 200-day moving average of $244.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

