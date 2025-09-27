TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Boosts Position in BlackRock $BLK

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 2,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 127.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,157.69 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,019.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

