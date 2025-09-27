Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 235 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $367,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $237.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.13. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.