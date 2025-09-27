Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

THRO opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,653.92 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

