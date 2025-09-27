Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 129 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 433.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $743.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $751.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,336 shares of company stock worth $176,625,049 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.