North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 149 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $237.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.13. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

