Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.37 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after buying an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after buying an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $169.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average is $152.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

