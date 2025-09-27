Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,065 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 104,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

