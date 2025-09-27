Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.84 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:D opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

