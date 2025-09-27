Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

