Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE O opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

