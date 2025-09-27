McAdam LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of O opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

